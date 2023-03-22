Microsoft has added an image creator tool to its Bing Chat. The tech giant announced that the new AI-powered Bing Image Creator — supporting visual stories and updated knowledge cards — is rolling out to new Bing and Edge preview. The knowledge card is an AI-powered infographic-inspired experience that provides fun facts and key information at a glance.

The tool is powered by an advanced version of OpenAI’s DALL E model. The tech giant said that users could create an image by narrating words or by describing a picture. “Users can generate both written and visual content in one place, from within chat,” Microsoft said.

For those in the Bing preview, the tool will be integrated into the chat experience, initially rolled out in creative mode.

Bing Image Creator in Bing Chat experience

The Bing image creator preview will also be available in Microsoft Edge as an icon in the sidebar.

Bing Image Creator preview in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft said it is working on some ongoing optimizations for how the tool will work in multi-turn chats. The tool is currently available to Bing preview users on desktop and mobile.

