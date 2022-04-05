Spotify tests new way to amplify user created playlists with Featured Curators pilot

Spotify is testing a new way to amplify the playlists created by its listeners with the rollout of the Featured Curators pilot. It will show popular playlists created by users on its homepage.

“Spotify is testing a new way for listeners to discover music they love, with a collection of playlists curated by select Spotify users and influencers,” it said in an official release.

The Featured Curators pilot is a limited-time test that promotes popular user and influencer playlists alongside Spotify playlists.

“The curators we selected are music lovers with established followings and popular playlists on Spotify, or they’re users telling unique stories through playlists and creating authentic connections with other users,” it explained.

It is a limited time pilot. Users in select markets will soon begin to see Featured Curator playlists recommended in-app and on their homepages if they’re part of the pilot.

“As we continue to workshop the program throughout the testing period, we’ll be thoughtful in how we evolve and innovate the experience,” it said.

Most recently, Spotify launched Blend, a shared playlist for group listening.