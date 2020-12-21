Activision Blizzard, Loco partner to host Call of Duty mobile tournaments in India

India-based esports and game streaming platform, Loco on Monday announced its partnership with video game publishing giant Activision Blizzard to host a Call of Duty Mobile Tournament in India.

Loco and Activision will jointly host one of India’s biggest Call of Duty mobile tournaments with a Prize Pool of ₹35 lakh.

Call of Duty Mobile India Cup will be live exclusively on Loco. The event comprises two tournaments- Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Open and Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro.

Registrations for Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Open tournament are underway. Teams across the country can sign up and compete against each other in 5v5 matches in an open qualifier format. The total prize pool of the tournament is ₹10 lakh, of which ₹ 5 lakh will be awarded to the winning team while the remaining will be split amongst teams between second and eight position.

Top teams

Following this, 16 qualifying teams will advance to the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro where they will compete against India’s top professional Call of Duty Mobile teams to play 5v5 matches in a league format.

“Team Mayhem and Team IND are among the top illustrious teams that have been invited for the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro,” the organisers announced.

The total prize pool of the 5v5 matches in Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro is ₹25 lakh, of which the team at first position will receive ₹10lakh, followed by ₹5 lakh and ₹3 lakh to the teams winning second and third positions, respectively while the rest of the prize pool will be shared amongst the teams between fourth and eight positions.

Anirudh Pandita Founder, Pocket Aces, said, "We are thrilled to partner with a leading game publisher such as Activision Blizzard and to host a tournament of this magnitude and scale. Call of Duty is a legendary title and we are really excited to build the Call of Duty Mobile eSports ecosystem in the country from the ground up.”