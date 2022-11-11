Twitter owner Elon Musk told employees on Thursday that he is not sure how much run rate the company has and that bankruptcy is not out of the question, the Managing Editor of tech newsletter Platformer tweeted.

Musk is participating in an all-hands meeting with Twitter employees, a source told Reuters. Twitter did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment from Reuters.

For all followers today:



- Inside the Twitter meltdown

- Elon is speaking. VPs are resigning. Is bankruptcy next?

- Good Doja Cat tweethttps://t.co/sGkZ5xtVZw — Platformer (@platformer) November 11, 2022

In another news report by The Information, Elon Musk told Twitter employees on Thursday the company may have a “net negative cash flow of several billion dollars”.

