The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has forayed into open mobility by onboarding Namma Yatri, a Bengaluru-based auto booking app.

ONDC’s open mobility initiative will lead to customers being able to book rides from their favourite apps as well as enable the integration of multiple modes of transportation such as metro, auto, and buses, which will make travelling more affordable and hassle-free, it said.

Digital mobility

Namma Yatri, built and launched by Juspay Technologies said it has nearly 45,000 drivers and 4.5 lakh customers. The app recently became 100 per cent open and called for citizens’ collective participation. The app currently clocks nearly 1 lakh weekly trips and intends to further amplify its growth by being part of the ONDC network.

T Koshy, the CEO of ONDC, said, “We are excited to welcome Namma Yatri to the ONDC network. An open mobility network on ONDC will build a large ecosystem of customers and service providers, fuelling many innovations & possibilities. First, it increases customer convenience by digitising and integrating all mobility services. Then, it provides equal opportunities to mobility players of all sizes and between existing and new players.”

It also helps drivers and service providers to earn a livelihood not beholden to platform interests. Finally, it amplifies the impact and the leverage of public transportation systems. What UPI and NPCI did to digital payments, ONDC intends to do for mobility, he added.

Innovative solutions

ONDC a section 8 non-profit organization, was set up by the Government of India’s Commerce Ministry to democratise digital commerce.

Vimal Kumar, CEO and founder of Juspay, said, “The vision of Namma Yatri is to enable service providers with open and cost-effective tech products and the principles to be customer-centric. We are excited to be part of ONDC as it opens the door for open innovation and solving problems at a population scale. Moreover, we are keen to support other cities and towns in India with our tech platform. It would make urban mobility in India more affordable and seamless for customers.”

The organisation believes collective participation and open collaboration could solve the city’s mobility issues at scale. To accelerate this goal, the teams at ONDC, Beckn, and Namma Yatri have come together and announced a city-wide hackathon for citizens to participate and contribute towards mobility solutions. This event is open between 23rd Mar and 9th Apr 2023 and aims to attract innovative, sustainable mobility solutions.