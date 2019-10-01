OnePlus generates Rs 500 crore revenue on Amazon festive sale

OnePlus has recorded Rs 500 crore revenue by the second day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

This is a 100 per cent growth for the consumer durable firm as compared to the previous year. The sales have been buoyed by new product launches including OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV 55Q1 in the premium smartphone category and the TV category respectively on Amazon.in.

Also read: OnePlus unveils OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV in India-first launch

Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India said “Our affordability programs such as no-cost EMI, exchange, instant bank discounts and more continue to enable record number of customers to upgrade to premium phones this festive season.”

OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV at an event in New Delhi last week with over 1.5 million people expressing their interest to buy the products.

Festive offers

Since 28th September 2019, users purchasing the OnePlus TV on Amazon.in will be entitled to get Rs 5000 Amazon Pay cashback and additional instant discount of Rs 2000 for purchases made through SBI debit and Credit cards. Users purchasing the OnePlus 7T can avail an instant discount of Rs 2000 on purchases made through SBI credit and debit cards.Additionally, 3 months of no-cost EMI is available on select channels on purchase of the OnePlus 7T across channels and 6 months of no-cost EMI on all popular bank credit and debit cards on purchase of the Oneplus TV on Amazon.in.

OnePlus has also partnered with Airtel to offer several benefits. In addition to doubling data benefits, the partnership will also offer accessories voucher for oneplus.in for Rs 500, 3 months free Netflix membership, a 1 year free Amazon Prime Video membership, Airtel TV Premium membership, a Wynk membership as well as Airtel Secure.

Early buyers of the OnePlus TV are eligible to receive an Amazon Echo Dot free.