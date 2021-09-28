Oppo announces special-edition launches for festive season

Smartphone maker Oppo has announced the launch of its Special Editions in India for this festive season. The product line-up includes the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Gold Diwali edition, Oppo F19s and Enco Buds.

The Reno6 Pro 5G Gold Diwali edition is priced at ₹41,990. The phone will come in ‘Majestic Gold’ colour. Powered by the latest flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, it will be equipped with smart 5G capabilities and run on ColorOS 11.3. It will feature a 4500 mAh battery and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging capabilities. It features Bokeh Flare Portrait Video that provides cinematic bokeh flare effects in portraits and AI Highlight Video.

The new Special Edition Oppo F19s priced at ₹19,990 will come with an AMOLED display. It will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery and 33W flash-charging technology. The smartphone can be fully charged in 72 minutes, Oppo said. Users can expect 5 hours 45 minutes of calling or around 2 hours of YouTube with just a 5-minute recharge, it said.

In keeping with the festive theme, this new Special Edition Oppo F19s will feature an AG design that gives the smartphone its gold colour. The F19s is an addition to the current F-series line-up that includes the F19, F19 Pro, and F19 Pro+ 5G and the smartphone will be available in black and golden colours.

In addition to these, Oppo also announced the launch of its entry-level Enco Buds Blue priced at ₹1,999. The TWS device supports AI-based call noise-cancellation technology and comes with a 24-hour battery life.

Customers can now purchase the Oppo F19s. The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition and Oppo Enco Buds Blue will be available from October 3, 2021, on Flipkart and mainline retailers.