Google Chromecast users to get access to Apple TV from 2021

Google will add Apple TV support on the all-new ‘Chromecast with Google TV’ in 2021.

“We’ll be bringing more of your favourite entertainment into one place with the launch of the Apple TV app on the all-new Chromecast with Google TV. With the addition of the Apple TV app, Chromecast with Google TV users can access Apple TV+ (you’ll need a paid subscription),” Google said in a blog post.

Apple TV on Chromecast will work in the same way as on other devices. Users will be able to watch original shows, movies and documentaries, access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple and get personalised and curated recommendations and Apple TV channels from the app.

“Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels,” Google said.

“With Google TV, you’ll be able to see Apple Originals in your personalised recommendations and search results, making it even easier to find your favourite shows and movies,” it said.

Google will roll out the Apple TV app on its new Chromecast early next year, and on more devices powered by Android TV OS in the future, it said.

Earlier this month, the tech giant also announced that it will be adding support for Apple’s audio streaming service, Apple Music, to its Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays.

