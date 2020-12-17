Google Chromecast users to get access to Apple TV from 2021

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Google will add Apple TV support on the all-new ‘Chromecast with Google TV’ in 2021.
“We’ll be bringing more of your favourite entertainment into one place with the launch of the Apple TV app on the all-new Chromecast with Google TV. With the addition of the Apple TV app, Chromecast with Google TV users can access Apple TV+ (you’ll need a paid subscription),” Google said in a blog post.
Apple TV on Chromecast will work in the same way as on other devices. Users will be able to watch original shows, movies and documentaries, access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple and get personalised and curated recommendations and Apple TV channels from the app.
“Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels,” Google said.
ALSO READ: Google restores services for majority of users after global outage
“With Google TV, you’ll be able to see Apple Originals in your personalised recommendations and search results, making it even easier to find your favourite shows and movies,” it said.
Google will roll out the Apple TV app on its new Chromecast early next year, and on more devices powered by Android TV OS in the future, it said.
Earlier this month, the tech giant also announced that it will be adding support for Apple’s audio streaming service, Apple Music, to its Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays.
ALSO READ: Google tests dark mode for search on desktop: Report
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...