Microsoft will discontinue support of its two-step verification app — Microsoft Authenticator — on the Apple Watch from January 2023.

“In the upcoming Authenticator release in January 2023 for iOS, there will be no companion app for watchOS due to it being incompatible with Authenticator security features. This means you won’t be able to install or use Authenticator on Apple Watch,” the company said in a statement.

Microsoft recommended users delete the app from Apple Watch. Nevertheless, they can still access the authenticator app on other devices.

The Microsoft Authenticator allows users to sign in to their Microsoft account or supported apps when two-step verification is enabled. It also generates one-time use codes for users to access their accounts.

