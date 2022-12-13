WhatsApp is working on another privacy feature. According to the platform tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is expanding the ‘view once’ feature to messages. The feature is set to release in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android, WABetaInfo reported.

View once messages on WhatsApp

A screenshot of the feature shared by WABetaInfo revealed that the platform would have a special button with a lock symbol next to the chat bar. Messages sent using the tool will disappear from the chatbox when the recipient opens it once. This feature restricts recipients from forwarding or copying messages. The platform earlier blocked users from taking screenshots of view once images, GIFs, and videos.

“Since this feature is under development, the layout of the view once text bubble and the send button may change before the release,” WABetaInfo said in its report.

The platform has recently released the self-chat feature on Windows beta. WABetaInfo further revealed the rollout of communities, polls, and profile icons within group chats to more users on iOS.

In addition, WhatsApp is said to be working on three new large heart emojis, set for future release on Android.

WhatsApp works on large heart emojis

