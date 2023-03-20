Panasonic Avionics Corporation, the supplier of in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems (IFEC), is setting up a new software design centre in Pune.

In 2021, Panasonic Avionics invested in a ‘build-operate-transfer’ (BOT) operation that currently employs over 250 skilled engineers. Over the next 12 months, Panasonic Avionics plans to unveil a new operations facility in Pune. The company is planning for further growth of engineers based in India to over 400, bringing Panasonic Avionics worldwide software development sites to four locations and global team with over 1,000 software developers.

“Panasonic Avionics’ new software design centre is part of a company-wide effort to help airlines realize their passenger digital engagement vision using the most innovative IFE hardware, best-in-class enterprise software; seamless global high-speed connectivity; and worldwide support through maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services,” said a press statement.

Satyen Yadav, Chief Technology Officer of Panasonic Avionics Corporation, says: “It’s an incredibly exciting time in our industry as our airline partners are looking to enhance the travel journey in new and appealing ways. As a trusted partner to the world’s leading airlines, our goal is to unlock the potential of IFEC with solutions that give airlines the same flexibility they enjoy with their web and mobile solutions so that they can maximize their net promoter score (NPS), increase customer loyalty, drive revenue, and optimize their operational efficiencies.”

To support this vision, Panasonic Avionics is investing in state-of-the-art labs in India providing the capability to build and validate new passenger experiences in single and twin-aisle aircraft to match airlines’ need for the right kind of software solutions – all from a one-stop shop. As a result, the company is expanding its talent resources to replicate the full scale of a narrowbody or widebody aircraft, ensuring that it can fully test its IFE and connectivity software in situ and help airlines transform their in-cabin product.

Panasonic Avionics IFE systems are on more than 15,000 commercial aircraft and satellite Wi-Fi connectivity on over 3,400 aircraft.