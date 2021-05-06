Paytm launches feature to track Covid vaccine slot availability in one’s locality

Home-grown digital financial services platform Paytm on Thursday announced the launch of a new feature that will let users track and get real-time alerts about Covid vaccination slots in their city on the Paytm App.

Paytm has launched a new Covid-19 Vaccine Finder on its Mini App store. The platform will help citizens to check the availability of vaccination slots for a specific date. It enables them to filter the slots based on location and age. Users enter different PIN codes or district details along with age group (18+ or 45+) to find slots.

The finder tracks 780 districts in India for vaccine slot availability in one’s locality, the company said. In case the slots are saturated for the near future, users can select the option for real-time alerts from Paytm once any slot is free. They can receive alerts when new slots open via Paytm Chat.

The data is sourced on a real-time basis from the CoWIN API where a slot can be booked to take vaccination.

The Government of India had opened up the vaccination drive for citizens ranging between 18 and 44 years of age from May 1, 2021. The company aims to enable maximum numbers of citizens to benefit from the service, get vaccinated in a timely manner and avoid crowding at the centres.

A Paytm spokesperson said, “We have introduced a new feature to find Covid vaccine slots in the nearby locality and set for alerts when new slots open up. We believe that with the combined efforts of Government, organisations, and citizens, we are on the right track to recovery.”