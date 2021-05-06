Paytm launches feature to track Covid vaccine slot availability in one’s locality

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Home-grown digital financial services platform Paytm on Thursday announced the launch of a new feature that will let users track and get real-time alerts about Covid vaccination slots in their city on the Paytm App.
Paytm has launched a new Covid-19 Vaccine Finder on its Mini App store. The platform will help citizens to check the availability of vaccination slots for a specific date. It enables them to filter the slots based on location and age. Users enter different PIN codes or district details along with age group (18+ or 45+) to find slots.
Paytm leads India’s digital payments with 1.2 billion monthly transactions
The finder tracks 780 districts in India for vaccine slot availability in one’s locality, the company said. In case the slots are saturated for the near future, users can select the option for real-time alerts from Paytm once any slot is free. They can receive alerts when new slots open via Paytm Chat.
Paytm Foundation to set up oxygen plants
The data is sourced on a real-time basis from the CoWIN API where a slot can be booked to take vaccination.
The Government of India had opened up the vaccination drive for citizens ranging between 18 and 44 years of age from May 1, 2021. The company aims to enable maximum numbers of citizens to benefit from the service, get vaccinated in a timely manner and avoid crowding at the centres.
A Paytm spokesperson said, “We have introduced a new feature to find Covid vaccine slots in the nearby locality and set for alerts when new slots open up. We believe that with the combined efforts of Government, organisations, and citizens, we are on the right track to recovery.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...