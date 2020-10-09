RJio allows new postpaid users to start with existing credit limit

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJio) has rolled out a new scheme allowing postpaid users of other telecom operators to carry forward their existing credit limit while moving over to its network.

Under the scheme-- carry-forward your credit limit -- the operator has also waived off security deposit required for a new postpaid connection, an RJio official told BusinessLine.

Read the story: RJio expands presence in post-paid segment with JioPostpaid Plus

This would enable existing users of other operators to join RJio’s PostpaidPlus scheme without losing their existing credit limit. The credit limit is generally the lowest for a subscriber while taking a new connection, but increases as usage rises and on prompt payment of bills.

Also Read: RJio eyeing bigger foothold in postpaid with new plan launch: Reports

The new scheme would also help RJio, which already has a user base of 397 million customers, to increase its subscriber numbers.

Also Read: TPG will invest ₹ 1,837.5 crore into Reliance Retail

Earlier on September 22, RJio launched had launched new postpaid plans that enable access to entertainment OTTs and data roll-over, with plans starting from ₹399.

Also Read: India will play a leading role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Mukesh Ambani

RJio, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has launched five tariff plans under its new JioPostpaid Plus. Till date, RJio had only one post-plan of ₹199.