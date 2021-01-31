Robert Bosch Engineering to hire 2,500 people this year

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI), the largest offshore development centre for Bosch globally, plans to hire 2,500 people this year to further strengthen its growth momentum and cater to the demand for niche solutions across industries.
RBEI, which currently employs over 20,000 employees in the country, will recruit 1,000 freshers and 1,500 experienced professionals over the course of 2021.
"Last year, we witnessed unprecedented business momentum at RBEI in India, in what was a difficult year for us all. This was owing to the phenomenal passion and cohesion of our teams, who were driven to build some of the industry's best technology solutions for our clients," RBEI President and Managing Director Dattatri Salagame told PTI.
He added that in 2021, the company will hire in areas of mobility, embedded, IT, digital and new age technologies.
Salagame said the company's hiring strategy primarily replaces attrition plus net additions. At its peak hiring and best of business growth, it has made net additions of about 1,000 per year.
RBEI plans to recruit fresh graduates from premier institutions and colleges across the country, including IITs, NITs and IIITs. RBEI will adopt a skill and competency-based approach to tap bright talent from the market for lateral hires.
The new employees will be deployed at projects based out of Bengaluru and Coimbatore.
Bengaluru-based RBEI is a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH. It is one of the world's leading global suppliers of technology and services, offering end-to-end Engineering, IT, and business solutions. It has R&D centres in Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Vietnam, Mexico and Poland. RBEI is the biggest R&D centre globally for Bosch.
"Initially, we were set up as a captive centre for Bosch entities worldwide. Now our services and solutions are being used by companies around the world. Our nearshore centres are in Vietnam, Mexico and Poland. What sets us apart from traditional IT service providers is our USP; we have the expertise and experience in all three domains - sensors, software, and services," Salagame said.
The company undertakes end-to-end solutions that enable businesses worldwide to move from the traditional to digital, or improve enterprises to businesses to introducing the digital element to their products and processes, he added.
"We definitely have the leverage of 'Advantage India' and Indian talent that is known to be flexible, dynamic and possessing a breadth of knowledge.
"Indian talent is predominantly known for software development, and given the advantages of our premier educational institutions, mid-sized IT/digital companies and start up ecosystem, we have a good supply of digital skills – AI/ML, Cybersecurity, Blockchain and the likes," Salagame said.
The flexibility and breadth – around knowledge of software, hardware, electronics and digital sets the talent landscape apart and serves to be a competitive advantage..
