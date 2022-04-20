Rural tech start-up Hesa acquires GullyBuy

Rural technology start-up Hesa has announced the acquisition of GullyBuy, a digital marketing technology platform, based out of Pune.

“By acquiring GullyBuy’s software and IP, Hesa will be able to offer last-mile sales more efficiently on its platform,” Vamsi Udayagiri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said.

“The acquisition of GullyBuy will further strengthen Hesa’s presence in rural geographies and empower village level entrepreneurs (Hesaathis) to manage a powerful last-mile e-commerce capability and help our consumers enjoy a faster, smoother and simplified shopping experience,” he said.

Founded in 2019, GullyBuy offers unique technology that simplifies the local shopping experience through a digital marketplace that directly connects buyers and stores in neighbourhoods (gullies) across the country. The rural tech start-up has a network of 32,000 Hesaathis in five States, who enable smooth transactions, using the technology platform, a statement said here on Wednesday.