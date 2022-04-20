Anushka Sharma comes on board as investor and brand ambassador of Slurrp Farm

Wholsum Foods, known for its millet-based food brand Slurrp Farm, on Tuesday said that as part of a strategic partnership, actor Anushka Sharma has joined the company as an investor and brand ambassador. The company said she will also supporting the company’s future brands as it grows to become a house of brands.

Wholsum Foods was founded in 2016 with the launch of Slurrp Farm by co-founders, Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik. The start-up currently clocks in ₹55 crore of revenue run rate and aims to reach ₹150 crore annual revenue run rate in March 2023. Sharma’s investment comes soon after a $7 million funding round led by Investment Corporation of Dubai, the sovereign wealth fund of the Government of Dubai, and Indian multi-stage venture fund Fireside Ventures.

In a joint statement Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, co-founders and co-CEOs of Wholsum Foods Pvt Ltd said, “Ahead of the International Year of Millets in 2023, we couldn’t have asked for anyone better than Anushka Sharma on board with us as we take millets to the world. The partnership is an important milestone as we build Wholsum Foods into a house of brands that makes food better for us and for the planet. “

Slurrp Farm currently retails in India on the brand’s own website and through leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms such as Amazon, Big Basket, First Cry, and Swiggy Instamart, among others. Products are also available across leading modern trade stores in India and the UAE as well as online in the US and UK.