Samsung will bring Galaxy S22’s One UI 4.1 update to older phones

Samsung Electronics announced its Galaxy S22’s One UI 4.1 will now be available on a wide of older phones.

The One UI 4.1 update will first come to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. The update will also extend to a series of phones — Galaxy S21, S20, S10, Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra, Note10+, Galaxy A series, and Tab S7 FE.

Here is what we can expect

Most of the camera upgrades of Galaxy S22 will be making their way to previous flagship Galaxy devices, including Night Portraits from the selfie and primary rear camera, pet support for Portrait mode, and telephoto lens support in Pro mode.

The users will have access to the Expert RAW editing app. Samsung said the Expert RAW supports brightening or darkening photos with ISO controls to choose between multiple lenses to capture any subject or scene.

“Expert RAW app availability is currently limited to S21 Ultra and S22 series. It will become available on Galaxy Z Fold3 in April 2022 and Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold2 later in this year,” Samsung said.

Users can also expect Google Duo live sharing and a grammarly-equipped keyboard.