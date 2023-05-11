The SHRMTech 2023, SHRM (Society for Human Resources Management), has kicked off the two-day conference to focus on the latest technological innovations that is transforming the HR industry.

Experts from India gathered here for the SHRM’s flagship technology conference discussed how Generative AI and other technological solutions based on artificial intelligence and machine learning are enhancing the scope and efficiencies of HR management and professionals.

“The HR managers in general and businesses and organisations, in particular, should understand and keep up with the latest innovations in technology. HR leaders must look for ways to adopt these innovations at the workplace,” SHRM India Chief Executive Officer Achal Khanna said.

In her keynote, Jennifer McCollum, CEO, Linkage, highlighted the challenges faced by leaders in today’s dynamic and complex environment.

McCollum stressed that leaders need to be more empathetic, agile, and responsive to employee needs to build a resilient and adaptable workforce.

Stating that the technology is rapidly transforming the workplace, she asked leaders to embrace it to drive innovation and increase efficiency.

She cautioned against overreliance on technology and emphasised the importance of balancing technology and human skills.

Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Unstop, spoke on how technology is changing the recruitment and hiring landscape. He said technology allowed companies to improve hiring decisions and support organisational strategies.

Ruchee Anand Senior Director, Talent and Learning Solutions, LinkedIn, discussed how generative AI can be used beyond conventional talent acquisition to improve recruitment marketing, omni-channel communication, hyper-targeted messaging, and automation.

She emphasised that while these new-age hiring tactics may seem simple, they are not easy to implement and require a strategic approach.

Jaspreet Bindra, Founder Director of Tech Whisperer, discussed how Generative AI could influence work in terms of jobs, new ways to work, collaboration, and creativity.