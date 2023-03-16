LinkedIn has announced the launch of AI features helping users generate content for profiles and job descriptions. The company, according to a TechCrunch report, earlier in the month, commenced seeding AI-powered conversation starters in feeds to boost engagement on its platform.

The new tool, which LinkedIn is experimenting with, will scan user profiles. The company plans to expand its access to all premium subscribers over the course of a few months.

The hiring process automation tool will generate the job description that a hiring manager can edit. Users can also review and edit the AI-suggested content before adding it to the profile.

A LinkedIn spokesperson has told TechCrunch that this marks the beginning and added that “the company will continue to leverage generative AI to explore new ways to bring value to our members and customers.”

This comes after the platform introduced AI-powered collaborative articles feature for users to engage in discussions with experts.

