Elon Musk doesn’t seem like the right person to own Twitter, the platform’s co-founder Biz Stone has recently said in an interview with the Guardian.

Stone co-founded Twitter in 2006 with Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass and Evan Williams.

Musk has recently changed his handle to Mr Tweet. About Musk’s ownership of Twitter, Stone said, “It doesn’t seem like it right now, but I could be wrong.”

Biz Stone said positive changes he had helped oversee in recent years had been unwound by the Tesla chief executive. He said that running a social media platform is a tough job and it can never be a win-win situation.

“50 per cent of the people are going to be happy, and 50 per cent of the people are going to be upset with you,” he said.

“You have to be okay with stuff that you just don’t like or don’t agree with being on there. Otherwise, go buy a magazine or a newspaper where it’s acceptable to have a strong opinion,” he added.

The microblogging site has announced that its users would be able to appeal account suspensions starting February 1, 2023.

