Twitter has expanded its crowd-sourced fast-checking program Community Notes to four more countries, including the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The microblogging site said that it is expanding the contributor base by 10 per cent per week by onboarding new individuals to the program.

We are now admitting contributors from the UK 🇬🇧, Ireland 🇮🇪, Australia 🇦🇺 and New Zealand 🇳🇿 — welcome to Community Notes! Want to help? Sign up here: https://t.co/FSsqNzonnz — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) January 20, 2023

Community Notes allows users to add more context to tweets through links and reports. The program is to debunk or correct claims made in popular tweets.

The company first introduced the program last year in the US under Birdwatch. After Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, it was renamed Community Notes. In December, the company said that it is making Community Notes visible to all users around the world, but accepted contributions only from users in the US. Last week, the platform started showing these notes under quoted tweets on the iOS app and the web.

The microblogging site is monitoring the quality of the program and will expand it to new countries over time.

