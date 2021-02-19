Facebook to add information labels to posts about climate change

Facebook will begin adding information to posts related to climate starting with the UK, with plans to expand to more countries soon.

The information labels will direct users to its Climate Science Information Center, its dedicated information hub for climate change.

“The Climate Science Information Center connects people on Facebook with science-based news, approachable information and actionable resources from the world’s leading climate change organisations,” Facebook said in a blog post.

The information labels are one way to direct people to the information centre. The platform also directs people to the Climate Science Information Center when they search for climate-related terms in countries where the centre is available. In countries where it isn’t, it will soon direct people to the United Nations Environment Programme.

The centre was already available in France, Germany, the UK and the US. It has now been made available in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa and Taiwan.

Debunking myths

The social media major also announced its plans for adding new features to the information centre. It has added a section that features facts that debunk common climate myths.

“To debunk the myths with current and specific facts, we’ve brought in climate communication experts from the George Mason University, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the University of Cambridge,” it said.