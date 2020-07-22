Homegrown social media network GolBol clocks over 1 million users

India-based social media network GolBol has gained over 1 million users within seven months of its launch, the company announced on Wednesday.

Launched in December 2019, the app is a social media network aimed at connecting users across India.

The app is available in Hindi and has a current rating of 4.9 on Google Playstore. The platform witnesses over 50 per cent of active users sharing content per day, the company said.

Shanu Vivek, CEO - GolBol said “We noted that despite cutting-edge technology, social media networks were not fulfilling their purpose to be inclusive and bring people together. We were motivated by this to create a platform that will allow meaningful engagement and connections between people. We are delighted to have garnered over 1 million users and hope to achieve more such milestones in the future.”

“The app sees over 3 million likes being generated each month and contains more than 2 million images, all of which are user-generated content,” the company said.

Homegrown apps have witnessed quite a growth over the past couple of months amid the government’s “Make in India” campaign and rising anti-China sentiments. For instance, the government’s ban on over 50 Chinese apps due to security concerns had lead to increased usage for the apps’ Indian alternatives.

Roposo, ShareChat had clocked more than 15 million downloads since the ban was announced while TikTok’s Indian prototype Chingari had surpassed one- crore mark in less than 22 days after launch as per previous reports.