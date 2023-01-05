Meta-owned Instagram allows users to report posts that are not of their interest and that are unacceptable or offensive. Here are the five steps to report Instagram Stories:
Step 1: Open the Instagram app.
Step 2: Go to the Instagram Story you want to report.
Step 3: Hit the three-dot menu.
Step 4: Click to report. You may be required to state the reason for reporting.
Step 5: Instagram also prompts with support actions asking if you want to restrict/ block/ unfollow the account.
