Instagram developing new vertical feed for Stories: Report

Instagram is developing a new vertical Stories feature, according to reports.

The platform is developing a new vertical feed for Instagram Stories, according to a TechCrunch report.

Currently, users can view Instagram Stories by swiping through them horizontally. This new feature would make navigating through stories similar to the user experience with its short video feature Reels on the platform.

Early prototype

The vertical stories feed is currently being built and has not been rolled out to the public yet. It was first discovered in Instagram’s code and shared by developer Alessandro Paluzzi on social media.

“This is an early prototype and is not currently testing on Instagram,” a company spokesperson told TechCrunch.

The platform has been looking for ways to streamline how content is shared on the app. The company is separately testing a new feature for users in select countries that disables them from sharing their feed posts to stories, Social Media Today reported.

“We hear from our community that they want to see fewer posts in Stories,” reads a notification to users as quoted by The Verge. “During this test, you won’t be able to add a feed post to your Story. Resharing posts to stories is a fairly common practice, though it does create situations where you’ll see a post in your feed and then immediately see that post duplicated in your friend’s stories.”

