Instagram developing new vertical feed for Stories: Report

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Instagram developing new vertical feed for Stories: Report
Currently, users can view Instagram Stories by swiping through them horizontally
Instagram is developing a new vertical Stories feature, according to reports.
The platform is developing a new vertical feed for Instagram Stories, according to a TechCrunch report.
Currently, users can view Instagram Stories by swiping through them horizontally. This new feature would make navigating through stories similar to the user experience with its short video feature Reels on the platform.
Early prototype
The vertical stories feed is currently being built and has not been rolled out to the public yet. It was first discovered in Instagram’s code and shared by developer Alessandro Paluzzi on social media.
“This is an early prototype and is not currently testing on Instagram,” a company spokesperson told TechCrunch.
Instagram rolls out ‘Recently Deleted’ feature to help users restore deleted photos and videos
The platform has been looking for ways to streamline how content is shared on the app. The company is separately testing a new feature for users in select countries that disables them from sharing their feed posts to stories, Social Media Today reported.
“We hear from our community that they want to see fewer posts in Stories,” reads a notification to users as quoted by The Verge. “During this test, you won’t be able to add a feed post to your Story. Resharing posts to stories is a fairly common practice, though it does create situations where you’ll see a post in your feed and then immediately see that post duplicated in your friend’s stories.”
New ‘Instagram Lite’ to be launched in India
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE