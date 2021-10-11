Instagram launches ‘We Are In the Making’

Instagram on Monday announced ‘We Are In the Making’, a new consumer marketing campaign aimed at its young users.

It is the Facebook-owned company’s first brand campaign in India.

The new consumer marketing campaign will be aimed at encouraging young people to express and explore their personal stories on the platform.

The 360-degree campaign will be visible on TV, digital, outdoor, and will have more experiential elements to it as well, Instagram has said. It will air on TV during the IPL and the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup, in addition to other broadcasters.

‘Power of self-discovery’

The campaign is a part of Instagram’s new global brand campaign and is based on the insight that young people want to express themselves and be a part of a community, but look for constant nudges of encouragement from those around them, Instagram said.

Avinash Pant, Director - Marketing, Facebook India, gives more context. “With Reels, we’ve seen the rise of a new cohort of short-form video creators who’ve discovered their interests and found their voice, and attained national popularity in the process. The new campaign from Instagram brings these local insights together, with our global platform, and celebrates the multi-dimensional generation. While the young continue to shape their identity, we wanted to highlight the power of self-discovery for them through relatable and inspirational stories. We hope the campaign encourages young Indians to express and shape themselves on Instagram.”

Emerging creators featured

The campaign creatives are inspired by the community and some feature popular emerging creators, such as @saurabhghadge_vines (Saurabh Ghadge), @focusedindian (Karan Sonawane), @just_neel_things (Neel), @the_sound_blaze (Meethika Dwivedi), @Shantanuuu (Shantanu Dhope) and @themermaidscales (Kruthika) , @sriram04 (Sriram) , @shayanroy (Shayan Roy). Each of them has used Reels, among other features, to gain popularity and hence the campaign creatives feature Reels as well.

The films will air for 10 weeks starting today, as part of the current cricket season, and will be visible across India in eight local languages. In India, the campaign has been visualised in partnership with DDM Mudra.