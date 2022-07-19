hamburger

Instagram lets users purchase products via direct messages

Madhu Balaji | July 19 | Updated on: Jul 19, 2022
Meta announced a new payments feature on Instagram that lets users purchase products and track orders through direct messages (DMs). The company extends in-app chat support to users. The company introduced the ability to shop in 2020.

According to Meta, every week, one billion people message businesses  across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “You can now buy products from small businesses and track your order in chat on Instagram in the US.” Based on the screenshot Meta has shared, small business owners can request payment when a buyer places an order.

According to reports, the payments in messages feature will be available to qualified business accounts on Instagram. The platform also supports real-time interaction between buyer and seller. Users will be asked to add and review payment information and shipping address. Users would be able to complete purchases using Meta Pay, the company said in a statement. Meta initially launched the feature as Facebook Pay in 2019.

Published on July 19, 2022
