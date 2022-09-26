Instagram rolls out longer uninterrupted stories for users

Instagram is rolling out a feature for users to upload long uninterrupted stories, the company wrote in an email to TechCrunch. Social Media Analyst Matt Navarra, in December 2021, tweeted that the company began testing longer segments of up to 60 seconds with select users.

Spotted by @yousufortaccom in Turkey pic.twitter.com/6LJ2Rjqbpz — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 15, 2021

Instagram is now rolling out this feature to users worldwide. According to the platform, users can play and create Stories continuously for up to 60 seconds. Earlier, the video clips will break into segments. “We are always working on ways to improve the Stories experience,” Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch.

The platform has been focusing on enhancing the features of its video products. Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri said that the platform will become more video focussed, while it would continue to support photos. In July, Instagram announced that video posts of length less than 15 minutes will be shared as reels. Earlier, it added support for longer Instagram Reels of up to 90 seconds from the previous 60-second limit.