Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has admitted that the company was overfocused on video last year. This came up when Mosseri hosted a weekly Q&A with users.

The social media app focused more on videos in the feeds following the launch of Reels, worrying users who use the platform to share images. “We definitely have a number of photographers who have been upset. I want to be clear: though we are leaning into video, we still value photos. Photos will always be a part of Instagram,” Mosseri said.

“How often someone likes photos versus videos and how often someone comments on photos versus videos are roughly equal,” Mosseri said. He promised that the platform was committed to taking a more balanced approach going forward. He added that the company is also working to reduce spam and bots on Instagram.

The platform recently launched Quiet Mode, a setting to turn off notifications.

