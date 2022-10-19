YouTube has ended its experiment to limit 4K videos only to premium users. The platform began testing the feature earlier this month when many users tweeted that YouTube asked them to upgrade their plan to watch 4K videos.
According to a TechCrunch report, YouTube has stopped the test due to outrage among users.
“We have fully turned off this experiment,” YouTube said in a tweet.
In response to a Twitter user, YouTube confirmed that it dropped the test, allowing users to access 4K videos without the Premium membership.
YouTube said earlier that the test was to know the feature preferences of Premium and non-Premium viewers.
