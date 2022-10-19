YouTube has ended its experiment to limit 4K videos only to premium users. The platform began testing the feature earlier this month when many users tweeted that YouTube asked them to upgrade their plan to watch 4K videos.

According to a TechCrunch report, YouTube has stopped the test due to outrage among users.

“We have fully turned off this experiment,” YouTube said in a tweet.

we've fully turned off this experiment. viewers should now be able to access 4K quality resolutions without Premium membership. we're here if you have other q's — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2022

In response to a Twitter user, YouTube confirmed that it dropped the test, allowing users to access 4K videos without the Premium membership.

YouTube said earlier that the test was to know the feature preferences of Premium and non-Premium viewers.

YouTube responds to user complaint on video upload

Earlier today, users reached out via Twitter that they were unable to watch live streams or upload videos on YouTube due to an outage.

YouTube has confirmed that there was an issue when uploading videos, which it has fixed.

there was an issue when uploading vids & it has been fixed. you can check this forum post for more deets: https://t.co/j4QXMpbgvF lmk if you need anything else — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 19, 2022

The platform recently introduced handles, a feature similar to Twitter and Instagram, allowing users to search for specific creators.