Mankind Pharma forays into digital platform

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
The stocks of most Mumbai-based real-estate players, including Sunteck Realty, Oberoi Realty and Godrej ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Mankind Pharma forays into digital platform
The app works like a “virtual clinic” and will help a doctor communicate with regular patients
The app works like a “virtual clinic” and will help a doctor communicate with regular patients
To promote an app for doctors
Mankind Pharma will market DrOnA, or an app to bring doctors closer to their patients. The move makes Mankind Pharma the latest drug-maker to partner with a company, Appify that has a digital footprint.
It works like a “virtual clinic” and will help a doctor communicate with regular patients, besides getting access to the latest scientific journals etc, explains Chanakya Juneja, part of Mankind Pharma’s promoter family.
The best part of the app is that a person can pay on the app and fix up an appointment for an older member in the family to have a tele-consultation, he told BusinessLine, adding that Mankind Pharma had no other involvement or investment with the app or data being generated by the app. Maintaining that the app was to streamline activities for doctors, he said, a doctor was also free to uninstall the app and take all the data with him or her.
Rajeev Juneja, Mankind Pharma’s Chief Executive Officer and Chanakya’s father, said that facility would also help with repeat consults, after an initial face-to-face consult in a post-Covid world.
The move comes even as the Centre plans for a digital health footprint across the country to streamline doctor-patient interactions, among other things. The digital future is also fuelling mega buyouts in the online sale of medicines, even as concerns are being raised on the sanctity of the patient’s data. Interestingly, healthcare companies like Roche Diabetes Care have digital plans for a doctor platform later this year, while Abbott had announced a “neutral” digital initiative for doctors and consumers, last year.
Preparing for Covid challenges
Meanwhile, the senior Juneja said, the company expected to end the current year with a turnover of about ₹6,400-odd crore (compared to ₹5,900 crore last year). The company is presently undertaking trials for Niclosamide, from South Korean firm Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, used in the treatment of Covid-19.
Looking back, he said, the company had understood that something was amiss in February and stocked up on inventory, before the national lockdown. Presently stocks are in place or the entire year, he added.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE