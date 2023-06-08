Meta rolls out verified badge globally, including India, as per a statement by the company. The company introduced Meta Verified in February 2022. The service was launched in the US in March 2023.

With the Meta Verified in India, customers will get a verified badge, confirming an individual’s identity and that the account has been verified with a government ID. In addition, the blue Meta badge aims at protecting accounts from impersonation. Meta Verified will also help in getting priority when any account issue arises. Currently, the account support service is available in English only, and will include Hindi in the near future.

Meta also said that the global roll out would not affect the accounts that are already verified.

Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in India. The monthly subscription plan is available for ₹699 on iOS and Android. In the coming months, a web purchase option will also be rolled out for ₹599 per month month.

Who can subscribe?

Applicants must be above 18 years.

Accounts should have a prior posting history.

Applicants must submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for.

Note that Meta Verified subscriptions will be actively monitored for account impersonation.