New Twitter CEO: Jack Dorsey says ‘nah!’

Jack Dorsey said he will never head Twitter again after tweeter “predicted” he would return to the company he co-founded. Dorsey had been replaced as Twitter CEO in 2008, two years after the microblogging site was launched. He returned to the executive position in 2015 until Parag Agrawal took over late last year.
To another tweeter asking who should become Twitter’s CEO, Dorsey responded, “No one ultimately.”
Dorsey currently heads digital payment company Block, which he co-founded in 2009. He owns 2.4 per cent stake in Twitter, according to Refinitiv.
After the Twitter board accepted Musk's $44-billion buyout offer on April 25, there is little clarity on who will lead the company. Reports suggested that Musk had picked a temporary candidate for the job. According to a Reuters report, a recent regulatory filing showed that Musk was in communication with Dorsey to contribute his shares to the proposed acquisition.
