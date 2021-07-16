Soundmojis: Facebook gives emojis on Messenger a new sound

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Soundmojis: Facebook gives emojis on Messenger a new sound
Soundmojis include sound clips for emojis such as clapping, crickets and audio clips from artists and TV shows
Facebook has launched new sound emojis called Soundmojis for Facebook Messenger chats. Soundmojis let users send short sound clips within a chat on Messenger. “Imagine if your emojis could talk — what sound would they make? Introducing Messenger’s latest feature: Soundmojis,” Facebook said in a blog post.
Soundmojis include sound clips for emojis such as clapping, crickets, drum roll and evil laughter. It will also allow users to include audio clips from artists like Rebecca Black and TV shows and movies like Universal Pictures’ F9, NBC and Universal Television’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton.
Also read: Facebook, Sony Pictures partner to showcase content from India’s upcoming cricket series with Sri Lanka and England
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg while making the announcement on his Facebook page cited the example of the goat emoji. “Our sound design team travelled and spent a day on an organic farm with goats to deliver this experience for all of you,” Zuckerberg wrote.
Users can check out Soundmojis for themselves by starting a chat in Messenger then tapping the smiley face. From there, they can select the loudspeaker icon. Users can then preview and send their preferred Soundmojis again and again. “We’re launching an entire Soundmoji library for you to choose from, which we’ll update regularly with new sound effects and famous sound bites," the tech giant said.
“Each sound is represented by an emoji, keeping the visual emojis we all love in play, while bringing sound into the mix,” it added.
The tech giant in the blog post said that users send over 2.4 billion messages with emojis on Messenger everyday.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE