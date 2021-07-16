Soundmojis: Facebook gives emojis on Messenger a new sound

Facebook has launched new sound emojis called Soundmojis for Facebook Messenger chats. Soundmojis let users send short sound clips within a chat on Messenger. “Imagine if your emojis could talk — what sound would they make? Introducing Messenger’s latest feature: Soundmojis,” Facebook said in a blog post.

Soundmojis include sound clips for emojis such as clapping, crickets, drum roll and evil laughter. It will also allow users to include audio clips from artists like Rebecca Black and TV shows and movies like Universal Pictures’ F9, NBC and Universal Television’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg while making the announcement on his Facebook page cited the example of the goat emoji. “Our sound design team travelled and spent a day on an organic farm with goats to deliver this experience for all of you,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Users can check out Soundmojis for themselves by starting a chat in Messenger then tapping the smiley face. From there, they can select the loudspeaker icon. Users can then preview and send their preferred Soundmojis again and again. “We’re launching an entire Soundmoji library for you to choose from, which we’ll update regularly with new sound effects and famous sound bites," the tech giant said.

“Each sound is represented by an emoji, keeping the visual emojis we all love in play, while bringing sound into the mix,” it added.

The tech giant in the blog post said that users send over 2.4 billion messages with emojis on Messenger everyday.