Twitter is reaching out to some workers it fired on Friday asking them to return, a report by Bloomberg revealed. This comes after Twitter’s co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey apologised publicly for growing the company too quickly.

Based on sources familiar with the moves, the report said, some employees who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake. Others were let go before management realised that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions.

Twitter on Friday fired employees on a large scale via email to cut down the company’s costs. According to reports, many employees learned they lost their job after their access to company-wide systems, like email and Slack, were suspended.

The company’s plan to hire back workers was previously reported by Platformer. However, Bloomberg reported that a Twitter spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Jack Dorsey amid mass layoffs

Following a mass layoff, Dorsey tweeted, “I realise many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation.” Dorsey quit as CEO in November and left the board of directors in May.

Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that. — jack (@jack) November 5, 2022

Twitter’s blue tick

The social media has launched its Twitter Blue subscription plan in the US at $7.99 per month. Nevertheless, The New York Times reported Twitter will delay changes to the check marks until after Tuesday’s midterm elections after users and employees raised concerns that the plan could be misused.

