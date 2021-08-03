Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Twitter enables third-party sign up with Apple, Google
The option to use their Apple ID support is currently only available on iOS
Twitter is enabling third-party sign up to let users directly create an account with either their Google account or their Apple ID.
“Sign on with ease and start scrolling your timeline. Now, when you log in or sign up to join the conversation on Twitter, you have the option to use: Your Google Account on the app and on web Or your Apple ID on iOS, and soon on web,” Twitter tweeted from its official Support account.
As mentioned, users will see the option to sign up with their Google account on Android and on the web. The option to use their Apple ID support is currently only available on iOS. The option is not visible even on Macs, the Verge reported.
Signing up with a third party account will directly create a user account. When creating an account with Google, users also get the option to use the same profile picture as their Google account, as per the report.
Separately, the microblogging platform has also announced a new collaboration with the Associated Press (AP) and Reuters to expand its efforts to “identify and elevate” credible information on the platform.
Twitter’s curation team will increase its capacity to add reliable context to conversations happening on the platform under this program.
This includes more Twitter trends with contextual descriptions and reliable links, contextualising developing trends at pace with or in anticipation of the public conversation and feedback for Twitter’s ‘Birdwatch’ feature from AP and Reuters. It will currently focus on English-language content.
“The scope of this program is independent of the work Twitter’s trust & safety teams do to determine whether Tweets are in violation of the Twitter rules. AP and Reuters will not be involved in enforcement decisions,” the social media major clarified in a blog post.
