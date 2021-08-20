Twitter tests feature that lets users subscribe to Revue newsletters from creator profiles

Twitter has started testing a new feature that lets users discover and subscribe to Revue newsletters directly from the platform from a creator's profile. “Some of you on Android and web can now head over to your favourite creator’s profile not just for Tweets, but to discover and subscribe to their Revue newsletter too,” Twitter wrote from its official support account.

Revue is a platform that lets users start and publish newsletters. “Revue makes it free and easy for anyone to start and publish newsletters, so we want to make it just as easy to turn your Twitter followers into subscribers,” Revue tweeted from its official account. “The test group will be able to use the feature on Android and web, with iOS to follow soon,” it added.

The option to add a subscribe button on their Twitter profile is available to all Revue creators. However, only select users within the test group on Android and web will be able to see the subscribe button on creator profiles. “We’re working to bring this to iOS and to more people on Twitter soon,” Revue added.

Once a subscription is confirmed, Revue will start sending the newsletter to the email address connected to that user’s account.

Twitter had acquired Revue in January this year to help writers and long-form content curators reach out to and grow their audience. It will help them connect with their subscribers while also helping readers discover relevant content, it had said. “We’re imagining a lot of ways to do this, from allowing people to sign up for newsletters from their favourite follows on Twitter, to new settings for writers to host conversations with their subscribers. It will all work seamlessly within Twitter,” it had said

The microblogging platform will also find ways to help users generate revenue by creating a “durable incentive model through paid newsletters,” it had added. The social media major had made Revue’s Pro features free for all accounts and had lowered the paid newsletter fee to 5 per cent post acquisition.