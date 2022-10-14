Twitter is working on a slew of features. The microblogging site will soon let users control who can mention them in tweets. The platform launched a feature to let users limit replies to a tweet in 2020.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong spotted the ‘Don’t @ me’ feature within the ‘mention’ settings on Twitter. Based on the screenshot, users can wholly restrict anyone or allow only followers to mention them in tweets.

Also read: Twitter asks users to add birth dates to watch sensitive content

According to The Verge report, Twitter’s privacy designer Dominic Camozzi confirmed that the feature is in the works in a now-deleted tweet.

Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2022

Not all hashtags will be clickable

In another tweet, Wong hinted that the platform is experimenting with a feature to disable clickable hashtags, except the branded hashtags. At present, clickable hashtags help Twitteratis find more related tweets.

Twitter is working on an experiment where #hashtags are no longer clickable links



(unless the Tweet contains Branded Hashtags like #OneTeam and #Periscope that brands pay to add an icon next to hashtags for a while to promote stuff)



Not sure what this is for… pic.twitter.com/DdcYyDVaNM — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 10, 2022

Also read: How to host Amazon Prime Video’s Watch Party

Twitter’s Link Spotlight feature

In addition, the microblogging site is launching a link spotlight feature for professional account users to add an interactive button to their profiles that redirect users to a specific URL. According to a TechCrunch report, the feature is currently available to professional account users in the US.

👋 Link Spotlight is now available to all professionals in the U.S. This new spotlight adds an interactive button to your profile that can drive your customers to whatever touchpoint is most important to you – viewing a menu, listening to your podcast, making a reservation, etc. pic.twitter.com/HGJdJcFceZ — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) October 12, 2022

Professional account holders can add buttons/ labels from the list of options, including listen now, see live, watch now, read now, and view menu. After selecting a button, they can enter a destination URL, similar to a hyperlink. It will appear above the tweet timeline on the profile.

According to TechCrunch, 34 domains that can be added to the link spotlight feature include YouTube, Spotify, Substack, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music. Before the launch of this feature, professional account users received the ability to add a link to their profile.

Also read: YouTube channels will soon have account handles just like Twitter

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit