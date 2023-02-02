Twitterwill discontinue free access to Twitter API from February 9, according to a TechCrunch report. It will also launch a paid version of its API in a move towards exploring more monetisation avenues, as per the report.

In a series of tweets, Twitter Dev, the official account of the microblogging site’s developer team, added that it will no longer support free access to the Twitter API, both v2 and v1.1. “A paid basic tier will be available instead,” it said.

“Over the years, hundreds of millions of people have sent over a trillion Tweets, with billions more every week,” another tweet said.

Twitter data are among the world's most powerful data sets. We're committed to enabling fast & comprehensive access so you can continue to build with us.



We'll be back with more details on what you can expect next week. — Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) February 2, 2023

The thread added that Twitter will be back with more details on what users can expect next week.

Twitter API is used by developers to track changes in Twitter accounts. It is also used by researchers and firms for data collection.

