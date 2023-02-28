Twitter chief Elon Musk was worshipped by a group of men in Bengaluru, and a video shot at the event is going viral on social media. The event was organised by Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), a men’s rights organisation. The members claimed that they had regained their right to free expression after Musk took over Twitter.
In the video shared by a Twitter user, an individual is seen chanting slogans in front of Musk’s poster. The tweet has amassed over ten thousand views.
The organisation then shared the full video on its handle.
Elon Musk has regained his spot as the world’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth stands at $187 billion as of February 28, 2023. Reports suggest that the Twitter CEO has approached AI researchers to form a research lab and develop an alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
