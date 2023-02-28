Twitter chief Elon Musk was worshipped by a group of men in Bengaluru, and a video shot at the event is going viral on social media. The event was organised by Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), a men’s rights organisation. The members claimed that they had regained their right to free expression after Musk took over Twitter.

In the video shared by a Twitter user, an individual is seen chanting slogans in front of Musk’s poster. The tweet has amassed over ten thousand views.

SIFF members are worshipping guru @elonmusk in Bengaluru, India for purchasing Twitter and allowing men to express their views against the oppression of authorities.@realsiffpic.twitter.com/hXQcflJsKd — Sriman NarSingh 🌪 (@SigmaINMatrix) February 26, 2023

The organisation then shared the full video on its handle.

Full video of the actual puja (worship) of Elon Musk at Bangalore, India.



Men's Activists of SIFF used to be often shadow banned from twitter by previous woke admins of the company.



After Elon Musk fired them, the MRAs have got back their right to free speech.



Elon Musk Puja pic.twitter.com/zzBoTiTuOV — Save Indian Family Foundation (@realsiff) February 27, 2023

Elon Musk has regained his spot as the world’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth stands at $187 billion as of February 28, 2023. Reports suggest that the Twitter CEO has approached AI researchers to form a research lab and develop an alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

