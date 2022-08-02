Twitter to show ‘tweets per month’ on profile

Twitter is testing a feature that displays how many times a user tweets per month. The feature was spotted by reverse engineers last month. According to TechCrunch, select Twitterati has gained access to it. TechCrunch quoted that a Pew Research Center study in 2019 revealed that 10 per cent of Twitter users post 80 per cent of tweets on the platform, and the median user posts twice per month.

this new twitter feature where they tell you how many tweets you do per month is actually extremely rude imo pic.twitter.com/tNFIAuwinz — i, too, overflow (@iwishiwasafinch) August 1, 2022

“This is part of an ongoing experiment in which we want to learn how providing more context about the frequency of an account’s Tweets can help people make informed decisions about the accounts they choose to engage with,” a Twitter spokesperson said to TechCrunch.

This comes after the micro-blogging site announced a multimedia feature for users to add images, videos and GIFs to one tweet. Twitter is trying to support more visual elements on its platform. “With this test, we are hoping to learn how people combine different media formats to express themselves more creatively on Twitter beyond 280 characters,” Twitter said in its statement.