hamburger

Social Media

WhatsApp: A new header for archived chats

Aneeka Chatterjee | Updated on: Aug 26, 2022
A view of the WhatsApp logo

A view of the WhatsApp logo

WhatsApp brings a new header within the archived chats list for some beta users

WhatsApp announces a new header for the list of archived chats, available for some beta users only. As per WABetaInfo, the feature is rolling out for iOS and android beta users. WhatsAppis providing a shortcut to archive settings by adding a new header in your archive.

New header for WhatsApp archived chats

New header for WhatsApp archived chats

WhatsApp shared a screen shot of its new feature - a header within archived chats. The new header shows up and gives information about the current configuration of archive. The pop up tells you how archive works by reading the text within the header. Once you tap the header, you will be redirected to archive settings, where you can edit how archived chats are managed.

WhatsApp is rolling out for Android 2.22.19.6 update. If the new archived header doesn’t show up, look out for the updated WhatsApp version.

Published on August 26, 2022
WhatsApp
New launches
iOS apps
Android apps
apps
Meta
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you