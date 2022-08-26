WhatsApp: A new header for archived chats

WhatsApp announces a new header for the list of archived chats, available for some beta users only. As per WABetaInfo, the feature is rolling out for iOS and android beta users. WhatsAppis providing a shortcut to archive settings by adding a new header in your archive.

New header for WhatsApp archived chats

WhatsApp shared a screen shot of its new feature - a header within archived chats. The new header shows up and gives information about the current configuration of archive. The pop up tells you how archive works by reading the text within the header. Once you tap the header, you will be redirected to archive settings, where you can edit how archived chats are managed.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.18.0.73: what's new?



WhatsApp is releasing a new header within the list of your archived chats to some beta testers!https://t.co/lX2zaQROjQ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 25, 2022

WhatsApp is rolling out for Android 2.22.19.6 update. If the new archived header doesn’t show up, look out for the updated WhatsApp version.