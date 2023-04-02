WhatsApp banned over 45 lakh Indian accounts in February this year, according to the platform’s user monthly report published in accordance with the IT Rules 2021. The platform said that it proactively banned over 12 lakh accounts.

The instant messaging platform received over 2,804 grievance reports and it actioned 504 accounts during February 2023.

WhatsApp banned 29 lakh accounts in January and 36 lakh accounts in December.

Of the total reports received, 2,548 pertained to ‘ban appeal’ while others were in the categories of account support, product support and safety, among others.

“We respond to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket. An account is ‘actioned’ when an account is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform is working on a feature to allow users to lock chats and keep them hidden on Android. This comes after the platform tracker WABetaInfo revealed that WhatsApp is working to include 15 new durations for disappearing messages.

Also read: WhatsApp may add more durations for disappearing messages