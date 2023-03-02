WhatsApp banned over 29 lakh Indian accounts in January 2023, according to its user monthly report published in accordance with the IT Rules 2021. It added that over 10 lakh accounts were proactively banned.

Between January 1, 2023, and January 31, 2023, the instant messaging platform received a total of 1,461 reports of which 195 cases were taken up for action. It consisted of 1,337 reports on ban appeals of which 191 were actioned; 51 on account support; and 7 on safety.

The platform also deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behavior. “We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred,” WhatsApp said in its statement.

Also read: How to disable message reaction notification on WhatsApp

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced developing a team to work on AI products for platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram. The instant messaging platform has also been working on a slew of features. It recently launched the functionality for iOS users to convert images into stickers within the WhatsApp application. On Android, the platform is tweaking the status tab to include newsletters.

Also read: WhatsApp adds sticker tool, redesigns status tab