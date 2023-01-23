WhatsApp has introduced new shortcuts for group admins in the latest update available on the App Store, the platform tracker WABetaInfo reported. The shortcuts would simplify some interactions with group members, as the platform now supports large groups of up to 1,024 participants.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo revealed that the phone numbers are highlighted in group events, such as when group participants join or leave a group.

Group admins can tap the contact and quickly connect with the participant privately. They need not navigate to another window to find contact information.

The ability is accessible after installing the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and the TestFlight app for beta testers, WABetaInfo reported.

This comes after WABetaInfo announced that the instant messaging platform is working to allow users to share images in their original quality. WhatsApp is likely to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header for users to configure the quality of any photo.

