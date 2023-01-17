Paytm allows users to book their train travel tickets via the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Here is the step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Open the Paytm app.

Step 2: Click on the search bar.

Step 3: Click on Train Tickets under the list of services.

Step 4: Now, select your train route and date and click to search the train available.

Enter your travel details

Step 5: Enter your IRCTC login credentials to continue to book.

Step 6: Proceed with payment.

Step 7: You will be directed to the IRCTC portal. Enter the passcode and confirm your booking.

You will receive an instant update via e-mail and SMS after successful payment.

