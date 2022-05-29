WhatsApp releases fix for issue relating to push notifications on desktop

Mumbai, May 29

WhatsApp has released a fix for an issue related to push notifications on WhatsApp Desktop.

Many users had complained of not receiving push notifications from the desktop client.

The WhatsApp Desktop stable version has now received a bug fix in the WhatsApp Desktop 2.2218.8 update.

The issue was previously resolved in the WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2219.2 version, according to a report by WABetaInfo. Beta testers could already receive notifications with this.

Users facing the issue must update WhatsApp Desktop. However, if they still face an issue with push notifications with the latest update, they could consider switching to the beta version, the report said.