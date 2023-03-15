WhatsApp will now show profile icons within group chats for users to identify group members.

According to the WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the feature was under development on Android and earlier released on iOS.

WABetaInfo reported that the feature will differentiate group members with identical names. At present, the feature is available to some beta testers on Android and will roll out to more users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp displays profile icons in group chats

The instant messaging platform recently launched the ability to record voice status updates on iOS via the status tab. The platform has included a pencil and microphone icon in the status tab.

Meanwhile, the platform added admin controls to the WhatsApp group settings. With the introduction of new control, participants who try to join a WhatsApp group are subject to approval by an administrator.

