WhatsApp has launched 21 emojis from the latest Unicode 15.0 and has rolled out a group setting for admins to manage the entry of group participants.
WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, reported that the new emojis are available for some beta testers with the latest Android update. Nevertheless, the functionality will roll out to more users in the upcoming days.
According to WABetaInfo, individuals who try to join a group will be subject to approval by an administrator. An ‘approve new participants’ option will appear within the group settings. The feature is available for some beta testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android.
The instant messaging platform recently added a function to display the push name instead of the phone number within the chat list when users receive a message from an unknown number. The functionality, available on Android and iOS, will help users identify the unknown contact earlier.
