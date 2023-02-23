WhatsApp has been testing and releasing a slew of features to improve user experience. According to the platform tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android’s recent beta version 2.23.5.3 is testing a new private newsletter tool for broadcasting information. The feature under development is not available to users at the moment.
“Based on several clues in the code, newsletters will be a separate and optional section available within the status tab which is separate from private chats, and will not affect the end-to-end encryption,” WABetaInfo said in its report.
“The feature does not have any ads at the moment, and there is no sign of algorithmic recommendations, or social graphs pushing content to users that they didn’t choose to see,” WABetaInfo added. Meaning, users will have control over who they follow and the platform will mask the contact details of accounts who sign up to receive a newsletter.
In addition, the instant messaging platform is working on the ability to edit sent messages on the iOS app. As per the WABetaInfo report, the feature will allow users to edit any sent text within 15 minutes.
WhatsApp recently rolled out the picture-in-picture mode for video calls feature on iOS. Meanwhile, the platform is also working to introduce a new HD button within the drawing editor to send high-quality images.
